Italian Democracy. How It Works, 1st Edition Routledge 2019

Italian Democracy. How It Works non è solo il prodotto di un paio d’anni di lavoro intenso e accurato. È l’esito di molti anni di attività parlamentare, di conferenze pubbliche, di battaglie culturali. Il sistema politico italiano merita riflessioni politologiche approfondite, ma anche le critiche di un cittadino sempre partecipante, molto spesso insoddisfatto e irritato, consapevole che la qualità della democrazia deve e può essere migliorata. Non sarà la società civile a compiere il passo decisivo. Questo avverrà quando gli italiani capiranno che la politica è un’attività meritevole di rispetto e di dignità, che, con rapporti intensi, costanti e conflittuali con la società, la politica può fare sì che i cittadini ottengano la vita che desiderano. Questo libro argomenta che la democrazia italiana non è ancora riuscita a tradurre le sue potenzialità in esiti accettabili. Anzi, sta peggiorando.

Italian Democracy. How It Works. As a political scientist I am enthused by the many, frequent, unexpected (and disreputable) phenomena that characterize Italian politics and require (my) analytical skills. They all keep me “in business”. As Italian citizen, subject to the laws of the country and to all its shortcomings, I cannot conceal my deep preoccupation and irritation for the path taken by the protagonists not only in the field of politics, but also in the social and economic life.

Dalla Premessa