Italian Democracy. How It Works, 1st Edition Routledge 2019

Italian Democracy. How It Works non è solo il prodotto di un paio d’anni di lavoro intenso e accurato. È l’esito di molti anni di attività parlamentare, di conferenze pubbliche, di battaglie culturali. Il sistema politico italiano merita riflessioni politologiche approfondite, ma anche le critiche di un cittadino sempre partecipante, molto spesso insoddisfatto e irritato, consapevole che la qualità della democrazia deve e può essere migliorata. Non sarà la società civile a compiere il passo decisivo. Questo avverrà quando gli italiani capiranno che la politica è un’attività meritevole di rispetto e di dignità, che, con rapporti intensi, costanti e conflittuali con la società, la politica può fare sì che i cittadini ottengano la vita che desiderano. Questo libro argomenta che la democrazia italiana non è ancora riuscita a tradurre le sue potenzialità in esiti accettabili. Anzi, sta peggiorando.
Italian Democracy. How It Works. As a political scientist I am enthused by the many, frequent, unexpected (and disreputable) phenomena that characterize Italian politics and require (my) analytical skills. They all keep me “in business”. As Italian citizen, subject to the laws of the country and to all its shortcomings, I cannot conceal my deep preoccupation and irritation for the path taken by the protagonists not only in the field of politics, but also in the social and economic life.
Dalla Premessa
It is high time to declare without any reservation that when in 1861 he pronounced the famous sentence “everything needs to change so that everything can stay the same”, in Tomasi de Lampedusa’s marvelous book The leopard, Tancredi was wrong. Since then Italy has undergone many significant changes, from a quasi-constitutional monarchy to Fascism, from a difficult democratic Republic to a troubled vacillating post-1994 Republic, and almost nothing has ever remained the same. On the contrary, one ought to recognize that in those same years it was Marquis Massimo D’Azeglio, a major figure of the Historic Right, who presciently pointed to the goal to be pursued on: “fatta l’Italia bisogna fare gli italiani”. A weak national identity has always been a problem, but a selfish, fragmented, corporatist civil society, never rising above its politics and always responsible for the selection of the politicians, has proved to be Italy’s perennial drawback.
