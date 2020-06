Guest: Gianfranco Pasquino (Senior Adjunct Prof., Johns Hopkins SAIS) The political scientist Gianfranco Pasquino speaks about the political situation in Italy, the EU’s Recovery Fund, how the EU should deal with the US and China and the implications of Brexit on the Union and the UK.

