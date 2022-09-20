Home » Uncategorized » L’Italia ce la farà #JohnsHopkinsUniversity 2022 NATIONAL ELECTIONS Friday, 23 September 2022 – 6:30 pm CEST @SAISHopkins

The event will be held in person at the
Johns Hopkins University SAIS Europe
Via B. Andreatta, 3 – Bologna, Italy

REGISTRATION REQUIRED.
Please RSVP by September 21st: sais.eu.events@jhu.edu

JUSTIN O. FROSINI
Robert Abernethy Adjunct Professor, SAIS Europe; Associate Professor of Comparative Public Law, Luigi Bocconi University

DANIELA GIANNETTI
Full Professor of Political Science, University of Bologna

GIANFRANCO PASQUINO
Senior Adjunct Professor, SAIS Europe; Professor Emeritus of Political Science, University of Bologna
MODERATOR:

JOHN L. HARPER
Senior Adjunct Professor of American Foreign Policy; Professor Emeritus, Johns Hopkins University

