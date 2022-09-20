L’Italia ce la farà #JohnsHopkinsUniversity 2022 NATIONAL ELECTIONS Friday, 23 September 2022 – 6:30 pm CEST @SAISHopkins

The event will be held in person at the

Johns Hopkins University SAIS Europe

Via B. Andreatta, 3 – Bologna, Italy

REGISTRATION REQUIRED.

Please RSVP by September 21st: sais.eu.events@jhu.edu

L’Italia ce la farà



JUSTIN O. FROSINI

Robert Abernethy Adjunct Professor, SAIS Europe; Associate Professor of Comparative Public Law, Luigi Bocconi University



DANIELA GIANNETTI

Full Professor of Political Science, University of Bologna



GIANFRANCO PASQUINO

Senior Adjunct Professor, SAIS Europe; Professor Emeritus of Political Science, University of Bologna

MODERATOR:



JOHN L. HARPER

Senior Adjunct Professor of American Foreign Policy; Professor Emeritus, Johns Hopkins University