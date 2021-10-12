The Freedom of Others #Ascona Canton Ticino #15ottobre Libertà inutile Profilo ideologico dell’Italia repubblicana @UtetLibri

Program Conference: “The Freedom of Others” Lecturer: Prof. Gianfranco Pasquino (University of Bologna) Cycle: Eranos-Jung Lectures: “Meditations on Freedom. Autonomy in the Mirror of Vulnerability, between Paranoia and Responsibility” Date: October 15, 2021, 6:30pm Place: Auditorium, Monte Verità, Ascona and Zoom (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86769877854) Chairman: Prof. Fabio Merlini (Eranos Foundation, Ascona, and SFIVET, Lugano) Discussion Refreshment and meeting with the lecturer

Introduction

According to Aristotle, men (and women) are “political animals”, i.e. they live in the polis. There, those men and women mutually recognize spaces of freedom, rights and duties, responsibilities. They create the indispensable institutions and rules. Sometimes, however, Hobbesianly, when the political order is lacking, homo homini lupus. They remain political “animals”, but they put their coexistence and their freedoms in danger. The creation/imposition from above of the political order is not enough, since everything depends on the quality of that order and the freedoms that can be exercised. Freedom from the state and its interference is necessary, but it can, under certain conditions and in specific ways, be limited. Freedom of action and participation depends on criteria and opportunities, on rules that establish their scope and consequences, and on the exercise of responsibility according to the ethics outlined by Max Weber. Since the poet, John Donne, is right and captures the deepest sense of coexistence: no man is an island, the discourse on freedom must be conducted with reference to social relations. We will all be more responsible when we recognize the freedoms of others. We will be less vulnerable when we know how to associate to solve problems. We will all be freer when we are able to create social capital.

Lecturer

Gianfranco Pasquino, from Turin, is Professor Emeritus of Political Science at the University of Bologna. He graduated in Political Science with Norberto Bobbio and specialized in Comparative Politics with Giovanni Sartori. Among the founders of the “Rivista Italiana di Scienza Politica”, he has been its Editor-in-Chief and Co-Director. He has also directed the magazine “il Mulino”. He has been Visiting Professor at the School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, D.C., at the University of California, Los Angeles, and at the Instituto Juan March in Madrid and Fulbright Distinguished Lecturer at the University of Chicago. The author of numerous volumes, he is particularly proud to have co-directed with Bobbio and Nicola Matteucci the Dizionario di Politica (2016, 4th edition). His most recent books are Italian Democracy. How It Works (Routledge, 2020), Minima Politica. Sei lezioni di democrazia (UTET, 2020), and Libertà inutile. Profilo ideologico dell’Italia repubblicana (UTET, 2021). Former President of the Italian Society of Political Science, he received four honorary degrees. From 1983 to 1992 and from 1994 to 1996, he was Senator of the Italian Republic. Since July 2005, he is Member of the Accademia dei Lincei.

The 2021 edition of the Eranos-Jung Lectures is dedicated to the topic, “Meditations on Freedom. Autonomy in the Mirror of Vulnerability, between Paranoia and Responsability.” Abandoned to its sole desire for affirmation, freedom runs the risk of becoming an instrument of oppression. For this reason, freedom must be protected from itself. And the only way to do this is to associate the exercise of freedom with a sense of responsibility. Faced with our vulnerability, in the complication of the multiple crises to which we are exposed today (economic, health, ecological, interior…), we must learn to rethink the idea of freedom in the light of the obligations that make each of us a “being of relationships”. Committing ourselves to this path means giving a chance to our unassailable fragility, so that it can consciously resist the temptation of paranoid behavior: a temptation, after all, always lurking, whose final outcome is tyranny.

***

Conferenza: “La libertà degli altri” Relatore: Prof. Gianfranco Pasquino (Università di Bologna) Ciclo: Eranos-Jung Lectures: “Meditazioni sulla libertà. L’autonomia allo specchio della vulnerabilità, tra paranoia e responsabilità” Data: 15 ottobre 2021, ore 18:30 Luogo: Auditorium, Monte Verità, Ascona e Zoom (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86769877854) Moderatore: Prof. Fabio Merlini (Fondazione Eranos, Ascona, e IUFFP, Lugano) Discussione Rinfresco e incontro con il relatore

Introduzione

Gli uomini (e le donne) sono, secondo Aristotele, “animali politici”, vale a dire che vivono nella polis. Lì quegli uomini e quelle donne si riconoscono reciprocamente spazi di libertà, diritti e doveri, responsabilità. Creano le indispensabili istituzioni e regole. Talvolta, però, hobbesianamente, quando manca l’ordine politico, homo homini lupus. Rimangono “animali” politici, ma mettono la loro convivenza e le loro libertà in pericolo. La creazione/imposizione dall’alto dell’ordine politico non è sufficiente, poiché tutto dipende dalla qualità di quell’ordine e delle libertà che possono essere esercitate. La libertà dallo Stato e dalle sue interferenze è necessaria, ma può, a determinate condizioni e secondo precise modalità, essere limitata. La libertà di azione e di partecipazione dipende da criteri e opportunità, da regole che ne stabiliscano gli ambiti e le conseguenze e dall’esercizio della responsabilità secondo l’etica delineata da Max Weber. Poiché il poeta, John Donne, ha ragione e coglie il senso più profondo della convivenza: no man is an island, il discorso sulla libertà va condotto con riferimento alle relazioni sociali. Saremo tutti più responsabili quando riconosceremo le libertà degli altri. Saremo meno vulnerabili quando sapremo associarci per risolvere i problemi. Saremo tutti più liberi quando riusciremo a creare capitale sociale.

Relatore

Gianfranco Pasquino, torinese, è Professore Emerito di Scienza politica all’Università di Bologna. Si è laureato in Scienza politica con Norberto Bobbio e specializzato in Politica comparata con Giovanni Sartori. Fra i fondatori della “Rivista Italiana di Scienza Politica”, ne è stato Redattore capo e Condirettore. Ha altresì diretto la rivista “il Mulino”. È stato Visiting Professor alla School of Advanced International Studies di Washington, D.C., all’Università di California, Los Angeles e all’Instituto Juan March di Madrid e Fulbright Distinguished Lecturer all’Università di Chicago. Autore di numerosi volumi, è particolarmente orgoglioso di avere condiretto con Bobbio e Nicola Matteucci il Dizionario di Politica (2016, 4a edizione). I suoi libri più recenti sono Italian Democracy. How It Works (Routledge, 2020), Minima Politica. Sei lezioni di democrazia (UTET, 2020) e Libertà inutile. Profilo ideologico dell’Italia repubblicana (UTET, 2021). Già Presidente della Società Italiana di Scienza politica, ha ricevuto quattro lauree ad honorem. Dal 1983 al 1992 e dal 1994 al 1996 è stato Senatore della Repubblica italiana. Dal luglio 2005 è Socio dell’Accademia dei Lincei.

L’edizione 2021 delle Eranos-Jung Lectures è dedicata al tema “Meditazioni sulla libertà. L’autonomia allo specchio della vulnerabilità, tra paranoia e responsabilità”. Abbandonata al suo solo desiderio di affermazione, la libertà rischia di trasformarsi in uno strumento di sopraffazione. Per questo, si potrebbe dire, la libertà va protetta da se stessa. E l’unico modo per farlo è associare all’esercizio della libertà il senso della responsabilità. Confrontati alla nostra vulnerabilità, nella complicazione delle molteplici crisi cui siamo soggetti oggi (economica, sanitaria, ecologica, interiore…), dobbiamo imparare a ripensare l’idea della libertà alla luce delle obbligazioni che fanno di ognuno di noi un “essere di relazioni”. Impegnarsi lungo questa via significa dare una chance alla nostra fragilità inaggirabile, affinché essa resista consapevolmente alla tentazione dei comportamenti paranoici: una tentazione, del resto, sempre in agguato, il cui esito finale è la tirannia.