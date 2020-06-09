My wishes for the SAIS-Europe 2020 Class. For some bad reasons they went lost

Political Systems of the Developing World (SA.400.722)

The course is meant to prepare the students to deal with the most important theoretical and substantive issues affecting the nature, functioning and transformation of the political systems of the developing world. It will be focused on the analysis of the most important regime-types: authoritarian, military, theocratic, and democratic, and of major political processes such as political development and social modernization, political transitions and democratic consolidations, state-building and state failures. It will draw from a wide range of cross-national and cross-regional cases. (Crossed listed International Relations/International Development) (T&H)